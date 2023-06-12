Awami League candidate Khair Abdullah wins Barishal city polls

Awami League (AL) mayoral candidate, Abul Khair Abdullah, has emerged victorious in Barishal City Corporation polls, beating Islami Andolon Bangladesh's candidate Syed Faizul Karim by a huge margin of 53,407 votes.

Returning officer Md Humayun Kabir announced the unofficial results at Barishal Shilpakola academy on Monday night.

In the elections, Khair Abdullah secured 87,752 votes in 126 centres, more than twice his nearest rival, IAB's Syed Faizul Karim, at 34,345 votes.

Barishal city has 276,298 voters; of them 137,489 are male and 138,809 female.

CCTV cameras were installed at 894 polling booths in 30 wards. Seven candidates vied for mayoral post while 116 contested for councillor posts and 42 for the reserved women councillors.