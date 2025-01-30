Electoral system
EC itself reviewing election related laws
The Election Commission (EC) is considering preparing its own reform proposals by independently reviewing election-related laws when the Electoral Reform Commission is working on the matter.
The EC is currently examining issues such as the Voter List Act, the Delimitation of Constituencies Act, and the Election Observer Policy - areas about what the Reform Commission has also made recommendations.
According to relevant sources, after completing its review, the EC is planning to submit its own set of reform proposals to the interim government. Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has strongly objected to at least four of the Reform Commission’s recommendations.
He argued that implementing many of these proposals would undermine the EC’s independence, which prompted the commission to initiate its own legal review.
Questions have been raised about the EC’s decision to take such an initiative before the full report of the Reform Commission is released.
Experts and stakeholders fear that this could lead to conflicts between the Reform Commission’s recommendations and the EC’s proposals or indicate that the EC is not giving due importance to the commission’s findings.
In October, the interim government established the Electoral Reform Commission, led by Badiul Alam Majumder, to introduce electoral reforms.
On 15 January, the commission published a summary of its recommendations, incorporating feedback from various stakeholders, including the election commission.
Once the six reform commissions, formed in the first phase, submit their full reports, the government is expected to begin discussions with political parties on the proposed reforms in mid-February before making final decisions. However, amid this process, the EC’s independent review has drawn attention.
Today, Thursday, the EC is reviewing four laws and policies that the Reform Commission has also addressed in its recommendations. However, those recommendations have not yet been published in detail.
EC reviewing the similar issue
The Electoral Reform Commission has published a summary of approximately 150 recommendations covering 16 issues. These include amending the Voter List Act, delimiting parliamentary constituencies in accordance with the law proposed by the commission, establishing an independent authority for future boundary delimitations, and revising policies for election observers and journalists.
However, the detailed recommendations have not yet been published. The contents of the proposed law on parliamentary constituency delimitation, as well as the observer and journalist policies, remain undisclosed.
According to EC sources, a meeting of the Election Commission, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin, has been scheduled for this morning.
The meeting will address 12 agenda, including a review of the Voter List Act, the Parliamentary Constituency Delimitation Bill, the Election Observer Policy, and the Policy for Media Workers Covering Elections.
However, the EC will not review the Reform Commission's recommendations on these matters. Instead, it will conduct an independent assessment of existing laws and regulations. In some cases, necessary reforms may be identified, and proposals may later be submitted to the government.
Emphasising the need for reforms in various areas, including the Delimitation Bill and the Voter List Act, CEC Nasir Uddin told journalists at an event last Sunday that, regardless of the presence of a reform commission, the EC must introduce certain reforms to meet its own needs.
He stated that the EC would submit reform proposals to the government based on its own requirements.
According to sources in the Electoral Reform Commission, new laws and policies have been proposed after reviewing existing regulations and consulting with stakeholders, including the EC.
The details of these proposals will be revealed once the commission’s full report is published. A framework for implementation will be established following discussions with political parties.
After that, the EC can conduct its own review. However, some members of the Reform Commission believe that the EC’s independent initiative could lead to conflicts between the two bodies.
Akhtar Ahmed, Senior Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat, told Prothom Alo that the EC is not amending any laws but merely reviewing them.
He asserted that there is no fundamental reason for conflict with the Reform Commission.
If broader discussions suggest that these matters should be put on hold, the commission will decide accordingly.
He emphasised that the review process is primarily aimed at advancing the necessary work.
The government has not yet announced a specific date for the next national elections. In his address to the nation on 16 December last year, Chief Adviser to the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, indicated that the election could be scheduled between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026.
According to EC sources, the commission is preparing for a possible election date in December. They believe that if the election is to be held within this timeframe, all necessary preparations must be completed by October. This includes amendments to certain election-related laws, particularly the Parliamentary Constituency Delimitation Act and the Voter List Act.
Election expert Md. Abdul Alim, a member of the Electoral Reform Commission, told Prothom Alo that the commission’s detailed report includes a draft of the Delimitation Act, developed in accordance with international principles.
The report also provides comprehensive recommendations for both international and domestic election observers, as well as guidelines for the Voter List Act and the National Identity Registration Act, aligning with global standards. The full report of the Reform Commission is expected to be released next week.
While Md. Abdul Alim declined to comment on the EC’s initiative to review election laws and regulations independently, he emphasised the importance of coordination between the EC and the Reform Commission.
* This report appeared in the print edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat