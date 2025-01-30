EC itself reviewing election related laws

The Election Commission (EC) is considering preparing its own reform proposals by independently reviewing election-related laws when the Electoral Reform Commission is working on the matter.

The EC is currently examining issues such as the Voter List Act, the Delimitation of Constituencies Act, and the Election Observer Policy - areas about what the Reform Commission has also made recommendations.

According to relevant sources, after completing its review, the EC is planning to submit its own set of reform proposals to the interim government. Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has strongly objected to at least four of the Reform Commission’s recommendations.

He argued that implementing many of these proposals would undermine the EC’s independence, which prompted the commission to initiate its own legal review.