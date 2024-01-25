Dhaka receives assurances of continued support from French, German

France and Germany have agreed to individually widen their bilateral relations with Bangladesh and assured of standing beside the country on its development journey.

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said this after holding separate meetings with German Ambassador Achim Tröster and French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy at his office in Segunbagicha on Thursday.

The two most important European ambassadors discussed issues related to trade and investment, climate change, security cooperation and cooperation in the aviation and education sector.

Responding to a question on Bangabandhu Satellite-2, the foreign minister said this is definitely a priority for the government of Bangladesh and hoped that the discussions with France in this regard will see further progress.