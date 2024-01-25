Dhaka receives assurances of continued support from French, German
France and Germany have agreed to individually widen their bilateral relations with Bangladesh and assured of standing beside the country on its development journey.
Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said this after holding separate meetings with German Ambassador Achim Tröster and French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy at his office in Segunbagicha on Thursday.
The two most important European ambassadors discussed issues related to trade and investment, climate change, security cooperation and cooperation in the aviation and education sector.
Responding to a question on Bangabandhu Satellite-2, the foreign minister said this is definitely a priority for the government of Bangladesh and hoped that the discussions with France in this regard will see further progress.
On purchasing aircraft from the European aviation giant Airbus, the foreign minister said Bangladesh will buy when the country's economy permits.
Asked if the decision to buy the planes was final, Hasan Mahmud said such 'final decisions' on purchase are not taken at the foreign ministry.
The two ambassadors also handed over congratulatory letters from their respective heads of government.
Both these countries are major development and trade partners of Bangladesh and the ambassadors discussed widening the relations in the coming days, Hasan Mahmud said.
Talking to reporters, French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy said France wants to start a new exchange programme for young teachers and students with Bangladesh.
She said France and Bangladesh already have an outstanding relationship and the two countries want to further deepen it in the days to come.
At the meeting, they reviewed various aspects of the relationship including trade, climate change, culture.
Marie Masdupuy also said that Bangladesh and France have agreed to work together for a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis.
Hasan Mahmud said the two countries – France and Germany – have agreed to deepen their ties with Bangladesh and assured of playing a supportive role to Bangladesh on its development journey.