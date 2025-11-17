July killings case: First verdict today

The verdict is being delivered today, Monday in the case filed against Sheikh Hasina over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

Proceedings for announcing the verdict will be broadcast live from the courtroom of International Crimes Tribunal-1.

This is the first case related to killings and other crimes against humanity during the mass uprising whose verdict is being delivered today, Monday.

A three-member International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mojumdar, will deliver the verdict. The other two members of the tribunal are Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

During the hearing, the prosecution repeatedly argued that Sheikh Hasina was the mastermind, the issuer of orders, and the superior commander responsible for all crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

Along with Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted from power during the mass uprising, the other two accused in the case are former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. Among the three, Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman are absconding. Both are currently staying in India.