Rabab Fatima appointed UN under-secretary general

The secretary-general extended his appreciation and gratitude to Heidi Schroderus-Fox of Finland, who is the deputy to the high representative and director of UNOHRLLS, for her dedication and commitment as acting high representative.

Through the appointment, a female diplomat from the Bangladesh Foreign Service, for the first time, has been made UN under-secretary-general.

Also, Fatima will be the highest ranking person in the UN as a Bangladeshi citizen.