Rail communication with Sylhet restored after 24 hrs

The rail communication with Sylhet and the rest of the country has been restored after 24 hours of repair work, according to a railway official.

Sylhet railway station manager Khalilur Rahman said the rail communication has become normal after a Sylhet-bound train leaves Dhaka at around 4:00am on Saturday. Later, a Dhaka-bound train leaves Sylhet at around 5:00am, he added.

The rail communication remained suspended after the oil tanker of an oil-carrying train had derailed at Bialibazar area on Dhaka-Sylhet railway near Maizgaon rail station in Fenchuganj.