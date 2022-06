Earlier, railway communication between the greater Sylhet division and the rest of the country wsnapped as the flood water gushed into the station.

Nurul Islam said inter-city Parabat express, departing from Dhaka, entered into the station’s platform at 2:00pm. The same train left the station for Dhaka with at least 400 passengers onboard at 3:45pm.

The Sylhet railway is operating its different activities using generators for the time being as power supply is yet to restore, he added.