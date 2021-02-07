Railway on track to launch land business

No account of estimated profit and loss

The railway authority has allocated lands for the implementation of different development projects of the government in the past. They also allocated land for petrol pumps and CNG refueling stations on political consideration, NGOs, and to individuals. The railway only gets Tk 15 to 20 million (1.5 -2 crore) in return per month. This is because the officials in charge amass several times the money that the railways earn from leasing their land.

This year there has been no account of the estimated profit of the railways from constructing a five-star hotel, an office complex, residential buildings and a hospital under the PPP project. They have not conducted any survey regarding this.

As a result, there is no way of learning whether there is any demand for hotels at all or not at the places selected for the construction. There are already several public and private medical colleges and hospitals in the big cities. There is no answer to the question of where these newly built hospitals and medical colleges will get the required teachers, physicians and students.

Several officials associated with the PPP project said that negotiation is ongoing on the basis of the estimation given by the investors. So there will be problems with the liability in future, if the project fails to make any profit. These lands are precious and uncontroversial according to them. If there are any miscalculations, it would amount to just giving the land as a gift to the companies.

Hotels, shopping malls and guest houses

According to the documents, the local real estate company Epic Properties Limited had been appointed -for the construction of a five-star hotel and a shopping mall cum guest house in August last year. This company was given about half an acre of land near the Chattogram regional head office of the railways. The infrastructural construction is estimated to be finished within four years. However, the company is supposed to return the property to the railways after 40 years. The estimated cost of this project is Tk 452.4 million (Tk 45 crore 24 lakh).

A 1.2 acre land has been allocated for the construction of a multistoried residential cum commercial complex at the polo ground in Chattogram. The estimated cost of this project is Tk 8.5 billion (Tk 850 crore). Another two and a half acres of land have been allotted for the construction of the icon building in Chattogram railway station premises. The estimated cost of this project is Tk 8.5 billion (Tk 850 crore). Proposals for these two projects are now waiting for the approval at the railway ministry.

There are 11 large shopping malls in Chattogram, the second largest city of the country. There are countless area-based markets too. There are two five-star hotels -- Radisson Blu and Best Western Alliance. Three more star hotels are under construction currently. Beside these, there are countless traditional hotels in the city. The railways do not have a clear idea whether it will be profitable or not to construct a five-star hotel or shopping mall there given the circumstances.