Railways to engage in medical college, hospital and university business

There are 100 beds in the Kamalapur Railway General Hospital in Dhaka. But for so long, there has been no system of internal treatment at the hospital. After the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the hospital was converted into a COVID dedicated hospital. Some beds were added for this and physicians and nurses were assigned too. Two months later, the hospital was excluded from the list of COVID dedicated hospitals. The physicians and the nurses were also withdrawn.

The railway officials said, in 2015 the health ministry and the railways signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of the hospital due to its poor condition. Then the name of the railway hospital was changed to the railway general hospital. However, there was no further development. Why?

According to the railway sources, the health ministry demanded the ownership of the land for the infrastructural construction of the hospital. But the railways didn’t agree. As a result, there is no further development at the hospital.

Although the railways did not want to allot the land to the health ministry, they are going to give their lands to private organisations. The railways has undertaken five such hospital projects with the investment of public and private partnerships (PPP). The five projects are – Kamlapur in Dhaka, Chattogram, Syedpur, Pakshi and Khulna.