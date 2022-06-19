Raise funds for flood-hit people of Bangladesh: Rushanara

As the worst floods in two decades hit northeastern Bangladesh, Bangladeshi-origin British MP Rushanara Ali has said it is vital to raise much-needed funds to support those most affected and who need assistance, UNB reports.

“Bangladesh is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world. Heavy monsoon downpours mean hundreds of thousands stranded. Sylhet, where I and many of my constituents have family, has been hit extremely hard. My thoughts are with all those affected,” Rushanara said, sharing UK-based Charity organisation Penny Appeal’s request for donation.