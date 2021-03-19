Rajapaksa at the Mujib Chirantan venue

The third day of the Mujib Chirantan (Mujib Eternal) festivities to commemorate Bangladesh golden jubilee of independence and Bangabandhu's birthday, have kicked off in the presence of Sri Lanka's prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The visiting Sri Lankan prime minister arrived at the national parade ground at 4:30pm Friday afternoon. He was received by prime minister Sheikh Hasina and they took their seats on the stage.

The event began with a sign language rendition of the national anthem. This was followed by recitations from the Qur'an, the Geeta, Tripitak and the Bible. A video message of the Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov was screened at the event.