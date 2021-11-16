Rajshahi bids adieu to Hasan Azizul Huq

Abdul Jalil placed wreaths on behalf of president Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Teachers and students of different departments as well as representatives of several social and political organisations of Rajshahi University also placed wreaths as part of paying their respect.

Hasan Azizul Huq’s ‘Namaj-e-Janaja’ was held after Zuhr prayers. He will be laid to rest in the university’s central library garden.

Hasan Azizul Huq breathed his last around 9:00pm on Monday.

In August, Hasan Azizul Huq was airlifted to Dhaka after he fell seriously ill. He returned home a few days later. He had age-related health issues, heart problems and diabetes.