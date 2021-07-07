Rampal Maitree power project ‘to be commissioned in Dec’

Indian power secretary met the Bangladesh power secretary on Tuesday through videoconferencing to discuss the issues related to 1320MW Maitree Power project.
This meeting was convened shortly after the 8th high-level monitoring committee meeting held on 17 June during which certain critical issues were identified that required to be addressed for the timely commissioning of unit no. 1 in December.
The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the officials from India’s Ministry of Power (MoP), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh, Department of Heavy Industries (DHI), Central Electricity Authority (CEA), NTPC Ltd. BHEL and BIFPCL.
The Covid situation since March 2020 has presented enough challenges to the people of both the countries and have affected the implementation of the Maitree project, and both sides are putting in their best efforts to complete the project in time.
The Bangladesh side was assured that BHEL and BIFPCL are confident to meet the timelines, with support from the Bangladesh government regarding the entry permission and Visa approvals for the highly-skilled expat manpower from India, customs related issues/imposition of advance income tax (AIT) after latest SRO 126, court case against BHEL employees posted at Maitree site & in offices in India and vaccination of the workforce.
Bangladesh power secretary assured of the necessary support for completion of the project in time and appreciated the progress made by the project so far, despite the Covid constraints since last year.
Both sides also discussed the date of the meeting of the next JWG/JSC for the India-Bangladesh Cooperation in power sector. It has been decided to hold the JWG/JSC meeting in the third week of September this year.
The Indian power secretary thanked the Bangladesh side and expressed gratitude for the support committed by his Bangladesh counterpart.