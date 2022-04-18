Rana Plaza tragedy: 57pc of injured workers’ health deteriorates

The health condition of 56.5 per cent of workers sustained injuries in the Rana Plaza building collapse has deteriorated and that was 14 per cent last year, says a study.

These injured workers suffer from various physical complications including pain in waist, headache, hands, legs and back.

ActionAid Bangladesh conducted the study on 200 workers who survive the Rana Plaza tragedy through interview and questionnaire method on the occasion of the ninth year of the tragedy.

According to the study, previous years saw a gradual improvement in the injured workers’ health but this year it deteriorates. Thirty three per cent of the injured workers’ health is nearly stable and 10.5 per cent of the injured workers’ health is completely stable.