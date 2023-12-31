184 cases filed over violence, 215 arrested since polls campaign begins

A total of 184 lawsuits have been filed over the incidents of attack, clash, sabotage and vandalism, as well as 215 people were arrested in these cases since the campaign for the 12th parliamentary election began on 18 December.
Police headquarters deputy inspector general of police (DIG-operations) Md Anwar Hossain told this Prothom Alo on Sunday.
221 firearms recovered
DIG Anwar Hossain told Prothom Alo that police recovered 221 firearms during special raids across the country in November and December.
A total of 438 people were arrested in arms cases lodged during this period, he said adding that the police will continue to conduct this special raid to seize illegal arms until the national election.
Voting of the 12th parliamentary election is scheduled to be held on 7 January.