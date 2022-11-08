Political violence ‘obviously a concern’: UN resident coordinator

The UNRC said she is talking with the ministry of home affairs and also talking with various security forces to try and protect lives and find ways on how things can be done in a safe way.
Lewis said despite other major developing crises in the world, the United Nations continues to focus on the Rohingya issue, and has been trying to find a political solution.
“It’s incredibly challenging. The focus is there,” she said, adding that they are working on the ground for the safe and dignified return of the displaced Rohingyas – currently in Bangladesh – to Myanmar.
Lewis said the UN does maintain and continues to keep the focus on the Rohingya crisis in terms of trying to reach a political solution to the crisis.
She, however, said it is very frustrating as they have not been able to make more headway but they continue to work towards conditions that are conducive for return to Myanmar and the Rohingya must be able to go back home, in safety and dignity.
“This is the largest refugee crisis in the world. It continues to be our top priority and we are hopeful that we will be able to increase the financing though everything on the ground is expensive,” she said.
Lewis said the last five years have also been a testament to the solidarity and humanity of the people of Bangladesh for the Rohingya refugees. “The people I have met in the camps in Cox Bazaar and Bhasan Char are extremely grateful for that support, and hospitality.”
She said there is no way of determining how long repatriation might take, but safe and voluntary repatriation will continue to be a priority.
In the meantime, Lewis said, the UN and other partners are committed to continuing to provide humanitarian support to the Rohingyas.
She said the challenges facing the world are many and the UN will continue to strive to support the people of Bangladesh in achieving the SDGs. “There is no choice but to succeed.”