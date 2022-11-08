Political violence ‘obviously a concern’: UN resident coordinator

UN resident coordinator (UNRC) in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis has made it clear that it is not for her or the UN to take decisions or engage in the election process of Bangladesh and laid emphasis on peaceful exercise of political activities, reports UNB.

She said people have been injured and killed over the past months which is “obviously a concern” and called for “calm” and to find avenues for discussion.

“It’s not for me or the UN to really decide and engage in election,” Lewis said, adding that there is no mandate for the UN to engage in election here unless they get a specific request from the security council or general assembly or the country.

Lewis made the remarks while responding to a question at “DCAB Talk” held at jatiya press club. DCAB president Rezaul Karim Lotus and its general secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke.