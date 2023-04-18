Motorcycles allowed to ply on Padma Bridge from Thursday

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Monjur Hossain said, “Motorcycles will be allowed to run on the Padma Bridge from 20 April.”

Asked whether a separate toll booth will be opened or not, he said, “There is no time to open a separate toll booth. However, we will try.”

The Padma Bridge will be open for motorcycle-riders from 6:00am on 20 April. The motorcycles will pass through the service lane. The speed limit for motorcycles will be sixty kilometres per hour.