Can’t wait indefinitely, says Dr Yunus seeking int’l solution to Rohingya crisis

The Nobel Peace laureate said they have discussed the issue as this is also an issue for Malaysia with a smaller number of Rohingyas there.

“We need to find a solution to that problem. And we work together through Asean, through the Malaysian government and through the broader international community,” he said.

Malaysia is going to be the next chair of ASEAN from January 2025.

Prof Yunus highlighted two aspects of the Rohingya crisis – new children born on an average 32,000 every year over the last 7 years adding with the 1.2 million Rohingyas.