Zaima Rahman opens up about road safety after taking driving test

Zaima Rahman made these remarks in a long post on her verified Facebook page on Wednesday evening. Regarding this, she said, "If we truly want change, we must redesign our framework of thinking."

In her status, Zaima Rahman shared her experiences of taking driving tests in London and in Bangladesh. She stated that while taking the test in the country, she did not just think about the driving test or the licence.

She thought about the overall experience of using the roads and the relationship with the systems created to regulate those roads.