Zaima Rahman opens up about road safety after taking driving test
Zaima Rahman, the daughter of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, recently took a "driving test" to obtain a driving licence in Bangladesh.
In this context, she has shared her thoughts on the overall experience of using the country's roads and the existing legal system for controlling road discipline.
Zaima Rahman's Facebook status touched upon issues of road safety as well as various existing problems, irregularities and complexities.
Zaima Rahman made these remarks in a long post on her verified Facebook page on Wednesday evening. Regarding this, she said, "If we truly want change, we must redesign our framework of thinking."
In her status, Zaima Rahman shared her experiences of taking driving tests in London and in Bangladesh. She stated that while taking the test in the country, she did not just think about the driving test or the licence.
She thought about the overall experience of using the roads and the relationship with the systems created to regulate those roads.
Zaima's status also highlighted the hassles of crossing high-speed roads as a pedestrian without adequate crossings, walking along encroached footpaths and navigating through the crowds of rule-violating buses, motorcycles, rickshaws and private cars.
In her status, Zaima Rahman also described the situations a person faces both as a passenger and as a driver.
Zaima Rahman further stated in her status that road safety cannot just be about vehicles, licences and punishment.
She emphasised considering the issue of safety centered around those who travel the roads. Zaima stated that to bring about change, the framework of thinking must be redesigned.