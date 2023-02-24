Bangladeshi peacekeeper dies in Congo

He was from Batikamari village in Sarishabari in Jamalpur district.
The process is underway to bring back home his body home in the shortest possible time, added the release.
A soldier of the Bangladesh Army, Sergeant Mamunur joined the MONUSCO peacekeeping mission in DR Congo on 11 October last year, it said.
So far, 131 Bangladeshi soldiers have died and 232 soldiers have been injured in the UN peacekeeping mission.
Despite the life risk, the members of the Bangladesh Army have been performing their duty with great courage and professionalism and brightening the image of the country in the international arena, added the release.