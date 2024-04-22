Rice production to go up, but little hope for price to go down

Bangladesh is expecting robust rice production this Boro season thanks to the absence of any major disasters, but there is a little hope for a significant fall in the price.

The highest amount of rice is produced in the Boro season. Harvesting of paddy has already begun in the haor areas, while the crops have started to ripen in the northern and southern parts of the country.

In a report released on 9 April, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) anticipated that rice production may go up by 500,000 tonnes to 20.5 million tonnes in the Boro season in Bangladesh. They estimated that the cultivation area in Bangladesh also expanded by 50,000 hectares to 4.9 million hectares.