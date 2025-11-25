Police Service Association protests remarks by Jamaat leader

The Police Service Association has protested comments made by Jamaat-e-Islami leader Shahjahan Chowdhury, who said, “In every constituency, the administration must be brought under our control. They will act on our orders—arrest, file cases. The police must walk behind you. The OC of the police station will review your schedule every morning and provide you protocol.”

The association said such remarks amount to incitement to politically exploit a key institution of a democratic state.