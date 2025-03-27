New guidelines allow for interception of Starlink

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has issued a new set of guidelines permitting the legal interception of satellite-based internet services.

As a result, if the US internet service provider Starlink begins operations in Bangladesh, authorities will have the ability to intercept communications under the stipulated legal framework.

The new guideline, titled Regulatory and Licensing Guidelines for Non-Geostationary Orbit (NGSO) Satellite Services Operators in Bangladesh, was issued yesterday, Wednesday.

The BTRC has introduced these new regulations with the potential arrival of Starlink services in Bangladesh in mind. Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, is owned by Elon Musk, one of the world’s leading technology entrepreneurs.