PM Hasina to address UNGA Friday highlighting Rohingya, climate issues

Sheikh Hasina will address the session of the UNGA in Bangla for the 17th times following the footsteps of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who delivered his address on 25 September in 1974.

This year’s UNGA theme is: “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

The prime minister arrived in New York on September 17 to attend the 78th UNGA session and other high-level side events.

She will leave New York for Washington on 23 September where she will stay till 29 September. After wrapping up her visit to Washington in the USA, the prime minister will leave for London on 29 September where she will stay till 3 October and will finally reach home on 4 October.