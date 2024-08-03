Students Against Discrimination declares one-point demand for govt’s resignation 

Since then, the movement has gained momentum, with 215 deaths in subsequent clashes, and thousands of injuries. Later, the protesting students presented a nine-point demand, and further suppressions on them consolidated the demands into a single call for the government's resignation.

They called for a demonstration programme across the country for today, with the main gathering at the Shaheed Minar on the Dhaka University campus.

According to three Prothom Alo correspondents from the spot, protesters started coming to the spot in groups at 2:30 pm, with various anti-government slogans. The crowd of protesters continued to spread in the adjacent areas in the following hours.

Apart from students, people from different walks of life were seen among the protesters.