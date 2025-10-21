Metro rail: Passengers to be fined Tk 100 for entering without riding

Metro rail authorities have introduced a new rule under which passengers will be charged Tk 100 if they enter a station by scanning their card but exit without taking a ride.

Previously, passengers could leave within five minutes of entering without being charged any fare. The new rule removes that provision.

The new policy took effect on 20 October, and notices have been put up at all metro stations. A notice regarding the rule was seen at Karwan Bazar Station on Tuesday evening.