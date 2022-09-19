EC finalises Tk 87b project to procure 200,000 EVMs

The election commission (EC) has finalised a Tk 87.11 billion (Tk 8,711 crore) project proposal to procure 200,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

The project proposal was approved at a meeting of the election commission on Monday. The project proposal will now be sent to the planning commission for the government's approval.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday afternoon after the commission's meeting, additional secretary of the election commission secretariat, Ashok Kumar Debnath, said the commission has approved a Tk 87.11 billion project. Around 200,000 EVMs will be purchased under this project. The expenditure will also include funds to create and train a workforce to maintain the EVM.