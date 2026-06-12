DG-level meeting
Border conference concludes: BGB urges BSF to stop 'push-ins'
Amid ongoing tensions over border "push-ins," the border security forces of Bangladesh and India—BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) and BSF (Border Security Force)—convened for a border conference in Delhi. During the discussions, BGB urged the cessation of push-ins. BGB stated that the BSF has prioritised addressing the issue based on existing bilateral mechanisms.
The 57th Director General (DG) level border conference between BGB and BSF commenced in the Indian capital on 8 June. The Bangladesh delegation was led by BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, while the Indian side was led by BSF Director General Praveen Kumar.
For nearly a month leading up to this border conference, India has been attempting to push various individuals across the border into Bangladesh, sparking tensions along several border points. Alongside BGB, Bangladeshi border residents remain on high alert.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh has already sent several letters to New Delhi demanding an end to these push-ins. Following the conclusion of the border conference on Thursday, a BGB statement issued on Friday, confirmed that they had raised the issue during the meetings.
According to the statement, the BGB director general expressed deep concern over recent instances of BSF pushing individuals, including Rohingya/Myanmar nationals and Indian citizens, into Bangladesh.
He noted that such actions run contrary to the Joint Border Guidelines, the Coordinated Border Management Plan, mutual decisions reached in previous DG-level meetings, and existing bilateral policies and protocols.
The BGB director general informed the BSF that if any illegal immigrants in India are verified and confirmed as Bangladeshi citizens, Bangladesh will accept them through established bilateral repatriation mechanisms.
He urged the BSF director general to halt such push-in activities immediately and to follow the existing bilateral processes and protocols for repatriating individuals identified as Bangladeshi nationals.
The BGB statement further noted that the BSF director general urged the Bangladesh government to expeditiously resolve all pending nationality verification matters and ensure swift repatriation. Both sides agreed that maximum priority should be given based on established operational procedures and existing bilateral arrangements.
The conference also covered the prevention of border killings and violence, border security, narcotics and smuggling, illegal migration, human trafficking, counterfeit currency, gold smuggling, the activities of separatist and armed insurgent groups in the hill tracts, and restrictions regarding unauthorised construction and border infrastructure.
According to the BGB statement, Major General Ashrafuzzaman expressed profound concern over the deaths of unarmed and innocent Bangladeshi citizens resulting from the use of lethal and non-lethal weapons by BSF personnel and Indian citizens along the border.
Citing these as human rights violations, he urged the BSF DG to implement effective measures to bring border fatalities down to zero.
The BGB DG also raised concerns regarding the potential locations and anti-Bangladesh activities of separatist and armed terrorist groups from the hill tracts within the Indian state of Mizoram. He sought India's cooperation in taking necessary action against these insurgent groups.
Furthermore, the BGB DG expressed concern that despite prior assurances, the construction of security fencing (SRF), cattle fencing, and other structures within 150 yards of the international border has continued. In this regard, he called for strict adherence to the 1975 India-Bangladesh Border Authorities Guidelines.
Among other matters, the BGB DG expressed concern over the dissemination of false, distorted news, rumours, and misinformation across certain print, electronic, and social media platforms regarding the internal affairs of both countries, religious narratives, political issues, and border-related incidents.
In response to the BSF DG's concerns regarding the illegal migration of Bangladeshi nationals and the entry of illegal Rohingya immigrants into India, the BGB DG stated that the Rohingya crisis is well known to the international community and remains a significant humanitarian concern for Bangladesh.
The BGB DG firmly asserted that Bangladesh does not permit Rohingyas or Myanmar nationals to use its territory for illegal movement into India.
Commitment to peace reaffirmed: BSF
Meanwhile, a joint statement released by the BSF following the border conference noted that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and stability along the Bangladesh-India border.
They agreed to further strengthen coordinated patrolling, enhance surveillance, increase real-time information sharing, and bolster joint efforts against cross-border criminal syndicates.
The BSF statement noted that the conference included detailed discussions on effectively preventing cross-border crimes—including the smuggling of narcotics, weapons, counterfeit currency, gold, and other contraband—as well as curbing illegal border crossings and human trafficking.
The delegations from both nations also discussed border killings, incidents related to illegal, inadvertent, or forced border crossings, the construction of border infrastructure, the implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan, confidence-building measures, and the need for closer cooperation to tackle newly emerging security challenges.
Additionally, both border guarding forces reiterated their joint resolve to adopt a policy of zero tolerance against cross-border crimes, insurgent activities, and any actions that disrupt border security.
The BSF statement added that both delegations have reached a preliminary agreement to hold the next Director General-level conference in Dhaka in November this year.