Border conference concludes: BGB urges BSF to stop 'push-ins'

Amid ongoing tensions over border "push-ins," the border security forces of Bangladesh and India—BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) and BSF (Border Security Force)—convened for a border conference in Delhi. During the discussions, BGB urged the cessation of push-ins. BGB stated that the BSF has prioritised addressing the issue based on existing bilateral mechanisms.

The 57th Director General (DG) level border conference between BGB and BSF commenced in the Indian capital on 8 June. The Bangladesh delegation was led by BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, while the Indian side was led by BSF Director General Praveen Kumar.

For nearly a month leading up to this border conference, India has been attempting to push various individuals across the border into Bangladesh, sparking tensions along several border points. Alongside BGB, Bangladeshi border residents remain on high alert.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh has already sent several letters to New Delhi demanding an end to these push-ins. Following the conclusion of the border conference on Thursday, a BGB statement issued on Friday, confirmed that they had raised the issue during the meetings.