July uprising: Many killed still remain unidentified

Lucky Akhter became convinced that her husband Abul Hossain was among the bodies burned in a police van in front of Dhaka’s Ashulia Police Station after watching a video of the incident.

Abul Hossain had left home wearing a yellow jersey and lungi to join the movement in Ashulia on 5 August last year. Lucky identified parts of her husband’s clothing in the video, and her suspicion was later confirmed through DNA testing.

The video, which showed the burning of bodies, went viral about 25 days after the incident. That’s when it came to Lucky Akhter’s attention.

Although it came late, Lucky can now at least say her husband was martyred in the July mass uprising. But the identities of the 114 “unclaimed” bodies buried in Block 4 of the capital’s Rayerbazar graveyard during July–August last year still remain unknown.

A few families have only learned that their relatives are among those buried as unclaimed. But they still don’t know which grave holds whom.

Likewise, six unclaimed bodies remain in the morgue of the Forensic Department at Dhaka Medical College (under Shahbagh Police Station). The July Uprising Special Cell, formed through a private initiative, revealed this in a press conference on 10 January this year. Discussions are now underway to have the state take the initiative to bury these bodies.