Govt wants to maintain relations with Japan

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government is seeking to ease the strains that emerged between Bangladesh and Japan during the tenure of the interim government over several development projects.

As part of this effort, the government has decided to proceed with two Japanese-funded metro rail projects—MRT Lines 1 and 5. It has also decided to handover the operation of the third terminal at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Japan.

Tensions arose during the interim government's tenure over the high bids submitted by Japanese companies for the two new metro rail projects in the capital. The interim government subsequently suspended procedural work on both projects.

The BNP government will now move the projects forward, while continuing negotiations to bring down their costs. To this end, a seven-member technical committee has been formed.

State minister for Road Transport and Bridges, Habibur Rashid, told Prothom Alo that the government’s policy decision is to construct the two metro rail lines with Japanese financing.

However, discussions are continuing with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan’s development partner, to reduce project costs. The state minister expressed hope that the matter would be resolved.