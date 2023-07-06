US will be watching the case carefully: Peter Haas

The United States has condemned the murder of labour union organiser Shahidul Islam and called on Bangladesh authorities to investigate the crime thoroughly and hold the perpetrators accountable, reports news agency UNB.
US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas made the call on Wednesday.
Ambassador Haas visited the headquarters of the Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation to express condolences over labour leader Shahidul Islam’s death.
The United States said it supports the rights of workers everywhere to organise and bargain collectively without fear of violence or retribution.
"We will be watching the case carefully to make sure that there is accountability," Ambassador Haas said.
He said they hope that there will be a complete investigation into the murder and those responsible will be held accountable.
The US envoy further said he knows they (law enforcement agencies) are capable of identifying who is behind this and capable of holding those people responsible.
Shahidul Islam was president of the Gazipur unit of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation.
His colleagues alleged that local criminals attacked him for speaking in favour of clearing workers’ wages.