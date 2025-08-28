No scope for army deployment in university student union elections: ISPR
The Bangladesh Army has received no directive from the government regarding army deployment in the upcoming central student union elections at universities.
Moreover, there is no scope for the Bangladesh Army to be involved in such responsibilities in the future.
This was stated in a press release issued yesterday, Wednesday, by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The Dhaka University authorities on Tuesday issued a press release stating that there would be a three-tier security arrangement in the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) and hall union elections.
Members of the university’s BNCC and the proctorial team would be at the first tier, police at the second tier, and the army would be stationed as a “striking force” at seven entry points of the university at the third tier.
That morning, the university authorities issued the press release following a meeting between the chief returning officer and the candidates of the DUCSU and hall union elections at the university’s Senate Bhaban.
Regarding strengthening security on the campus, the release said that the police would carry out their duties under the instructions of the returning officers during the election.
If necessary, the army would enter the campus. After voting, soldiers would cordon off the polling centres until the announcement of results. No one except authorised persons would be allowed to enter during vote counting.
Now, ISPR issued a press release regarding the deployment of the army in the upcoming central student union elections at universities.
It said that the Bangladesh Army had taken note of reports in various media and on social media about deployment of the army centering the upcoming elections.
The release said the army received no directive from the government to carry out duties in these elections and there is no scope for involvement in such responsibilities in the future.
Bangladesh Army believes that with the direct cooperation of the existing law enforcement agencies and under the overall supervision of the university administration, the upcoming central student union elections will be completed in a peaceful and festive environment. On behalf of the Bangladesh Army, best wishes were conveyed to all, it added.