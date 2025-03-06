A group of people protest at Shahbagh police station, demand release of harassment accused

A group of people gathered at Shahbagh police station in the capital on Wednesday night, demanding the release of a man arrested on charges of harassing a student on Dhaka University campus.

They remained in front of the police station until 9:00 am today, Thursday, according to Shahbagh police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Khalid Mansur.

Shahbagh police arrested Mustafa Asif, Arnab, an assistant binder at the university’s central library, on Wednesday evening on charges of harassing a female student.