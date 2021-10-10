Reactor pressure vessel to be installed Sunday

Russian and Bangladeshi expert teams will install the reactor pressure vessel brought to the project site from Russia in October, 2020.
The nuclear power plant, designed and built by the engineering division of Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation of Russia, will consist of two such VVER-1200 reactor power units. Their life cycle is expected to be 60 years, with the possible extension of service life of another 20 years.
The Russian design with VVER-1200 reactors, successfully implemented at Novovoronezh NPP-2, was selected for the first NPP in Bangladesh.
The plant will have two power units with an electrical capacity of 1,200 MW each.