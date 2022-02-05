‘Really a big mockery with consumers’

As gas pressure drops due to shortage of supply, consumers in many areas in the capital city are feeling the pinch of the crisis.

Many families just get an hour or so, usually early in the morning, to cook the entire day’s meals: breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Many others don’t even get a moment to light their gas burners from dawn to dusk.

In such a terrible condition, they said, proposal for raising gas price came to them as an absolute mockery.