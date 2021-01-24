Regular classes for Class 10 and 11, others once a week

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Sunday said, if educational institutions reopen in February, regular classes will be held for students of Class 10 and Class 11.
Classes for the rest of the students will take place one a day a week. However, they will be given homework for the entire week and will attend classes again the next week, she said.
Education Minister Dipu Moni was replying to queries from lawmakers during a discussion in parliament on Sunday.
Dipu Moni said, educational institutions have been instructed to prepare to reopen by 4 February. There is a huge number of students. They have to sit crowded classrooms. Maintaining health rules won’t be possible. So there is no scope to bring all the students to classes together, she added.
The minister said they are monitoring the coronavirus situation. A decision will be taken after discussing with the National Technical Advisory Committee.
Dipu Moni said, the SSC and HSC examinees couldn’t attend classes in-person for a year. Many attended online and distance learning. Some even didn’t get to do so. The syllabus has been shortened for this year. If educational institutions reopen in February, examinations can be held a few months later after finishing the short syllabus, she added.
Educational institutions were shut on 17 March last year after the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case on 8 March. The closure was extended in phases to 30 January this year.
Although there has been no official announcement, all educational institutions were asked on 22 January to finish preparations within 4 February to reopen, maintaining health guidelines to ensure safety of the students and the staff.
In a notice, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) told the heads of all educational institutions to prepare for reopening.
DSHE prepared a guideline and asked the educational institutions to follow them so that they can be reopened as soon as the order comes.
“The matter is very urgent,” the notice read.