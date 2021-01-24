Regular classes for Class 10 and 11, others once a week

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Sunday said, if educational institutions reopen in February, regular classes will be held for students of Class 10 and Class 11.

Classes for the rest of the students will take place one a day a week. However, they will be given homework for the entire week and will attend classes again the next week, she said.

Education Minister Dipu Moni was replying to queries from lawmakers during a discussion in parliament on Sunday.