Release Vietnam-returnee migrants immediately, says BCSM

BCSM said they were arrested under section 54 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for ‘tarnishing Bangladesh’s image' and that 'they might be involved with criminal activities again in Bangladesh.’

The statement said that it is ridiculous that the same allegations were brought against 219 migrants who earlier returned from Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.

BCSM said the complaints filed by police said these migrants were arrested in Vietnam, which is a complete lie.

These migrants themselves went to the Bangladesh embassy to file complaints against unscrupulous recruiting agencies and travel agencies who sent them there, said the statement.

“It’s normal for migrants to go to the embassy of their own country if they face any trouble abroad. But it was said that these migrants wanted to lay siege to the embassy,” the statement said, adding, “Is it a crime to resort to the embassy after being swindled? Is it an offence to seek punishment of human traffickers?”