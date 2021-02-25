Relief secy, health worker test positive for COVID-19 after receiving vaccine

Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving vaccine.

They are Md Mohsin, secretary to the disaster management and relief ministry, and Sajjad Hossain, ward master of Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital.

Secretary Md Mohsin tested positive for coronavirus 12 days after he was inoculated the vaccine while health worker Sajjad Hossain was found to have COVID-19 after 16 days of vaccination

Renowned virologist and former vice chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Nazrul Islam told Prothom Alo that vaccine may not work if they receive it after coronavirus hosted on their bodies.

The virus remains active on the host body for 15 days and they might have been infected (with COVID-19) before, he added.

Nazrul Islam further said fear of getting infected with COVID-19 will decrease after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

However, anyone suffering from physical problems or having weak immunity system may be infected with COVID-19 again. But it may happen to one out of 10,000 people, he added.