Relief secy, health worker test positive for COVID-19 after receiving vaccine

Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving vaccine.
They are Md Mohsin, secretary to the disaster management and relief ministry, and Sajjad Hossain, ward master of Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital.
Secretary Md Mohsin tested positive for coronavirus 12 days after he was inoculated the vaccine while health worker Sajjad Hossain was found to have COVID-19 after 16 days of vaccination
Renowned virologist and former vice chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Nazrul Islam told Prothom Alo that vaccine may not work if they receive it after coronavirus hosted on their bodies.
The virus remains active on the host body for 15 days and they might have been infected (with COVID-19) before, he added.
Nazrul Islam further said fear of getting infected with COVID-19 will decrease after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.
However, anyone suffering from physical problems or having weak immunity system may be infected with COVID-19 again. But it may happen to one out of 10,000 people, he added.
Senior information officer of disaster management and relief ministry, Md Selim Hossain told Prothom Alo, “Seven people of their office including the secretary received vaccine at National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital in Dhaka on 7 February. Later the secretary showed the symptoms of cold, fever and cough on 13 February. He was found to have COVID-19 after running test on 19 February.”
Relief secretary's personal secretary Shamim Rahman said the secretary has been admitted to a private hospital in the capital since 20 February. He shows no symptoms (of COVID-19) now. Physicians have asked for another COVID-19 test. If the result comes negative he may be released from the hospital then, Shamim added.
Ward master of Mitford Hospital, Sajjad Hossain tested positive for COVID-19 on 23 February after receiving the vaccine on 8 February.
Regarding the health worker, director of Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital, brigadier general Kazi Mohammad Rashid-un-Nabi said Sajjad had been suffering from fever since the day he took the vaccine. He might have been infected with coronavirus before the vaccination. Sajjad is now in isolation at home, he added.
More than 2.6 million (26 lakh) people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine since the mass vaccination campaign was launched in the countryon 7 February. A few incidents were reported on the side effects of the vaccine.
Earlier, director general of Department of Films and Publications, Golam Kibra tested positive for COVID-19 on 10 February six day after he got the vaccine.