Remembering Humayun Ahmed, a polymath par excellence

The 73rd birth anniversary of Humayun Ahmed, who is often credited with revitalising Bangla literature in Bangladesh, is being observed across the country on Saturday, reports UNB.

Humayun is best known for his fictional characterisations and “magic realism” based writings.

Making his breakthrough with debut novel Nondito Noroke (1972), Humayun wrote more than 200 fictions and non-fictions, all bestsellers in Bangladesh.