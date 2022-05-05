Reports of closure of learning facilities at Rohingya camps false: Govt

Bangladesh places great importance on ensuring access to education for all especially for girls and in a similar vein, government is facilitating learning activities for the Rohingya children inside the camps, a foreign ministry statement has said.

The statement added it is of deep concern that disinformation is being propagated about the learning facilities for the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN)/Rohingya children when the government is working with the UN agencies to gradually bring learning facilities under Myanmar Curriculum, streamline the volunteer teacher’s engagement and adopting policies for their capacity building.

Reports of closure of learning facilities, barring teachers or students to attend there are false and fabricated, it also said.

The government has arranged learning scopes for the Rohingya children inside the camps through around 5617 learning facilities all of which are in operation and neither Education Sector Operators in Rohingya Camps nor UNICEF (lead agency for education) raised any concern about closing any learning facility.

The FDMN children study under the UNICEF and BRAC developed curriculum called ‘Learning Competency Framework and Approach (LCFA)’ in the camps completely free of charge.

Since the end of last year, a pilot project, called Myanmar Curriculum Pilot (MCP), has been rolled out in Rohingya camps which follows Myanmar curriculum and is conducted primarily in Myanmar language.

It would gradually replace the LCFA. UNICEF is the lead agency to roll out the Myanmar curriculum inside the camps free of charge in the learning centers in a phased manner for grades one to twelve.