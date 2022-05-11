Researchers identified advanced breeding lines for Bangladesh ecosystems

The agricultural materials were tested for short-, medium-, late maturity and stress tolerance (against cold, salinity, and submergence or flooding).
They were tested to select the superior breeding lines under different environments in Bangladesh through on-farm field trials under the supervision of the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) Bangladesh Office and NARes partners.
The results were part of the various field tests conducted in Aman in 2021 conducted by researchers from IRRI Bangladesh in collaboration with Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA), and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU).
The series of experiments were carried out in seven districts, including Gazipur, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Kushtia, Cumilla, Satkhira, and Barisal. During these tests, researchers studied various materials for short-, medium-, and long-term duration and identified whether they are suitable for drought, salinity, or if they are flood-tolerant.
The findings of the trials are valuable for IRRI and NARes partners like BRRI, BINA, public universities and private entities as these could help enrich their rice breeding research and development, and inform how they develop new varieties.
Md Shahjahan Kabir, BRRI director general, was present as the chief guest and Mirza Mofazzal Islam, BINA director general, as a special guest at the meeting with Humnath Bhandari, IRRI Representative for Bangladesh, in the chair.
A wide range of participants attended the meeting including breeders and molecular breeders from IRRI HQ, Manila and IRRI Bangladesh; scientists from BRRI and BINA, Professors from BSMRAU, Khulna University (KU), Sylhet Agricultural University (SAU), and scientists from five private partner companies such as Aftab Bahumukhi Farms Limited, Ispahani Agro Limited, Lal Teer Seed Limited, Metal Agro Limited, and Supreme Seed Company Limited.