Return of the Taliban: Police see causes for concern in the long run

In 2016 a youth from Dhaka went to Afghanistan. He was killed the very same year. Videos depicting him have been shared again. If anyone raises the issue of the Taliban's brutality, they come under attack in the virtual media.

The question that now looms large is -- what impact will the return of this extremist sunni group Taliban, have on Bangladesh? Several police officers involved against militancy have said that there is no apprehension for the time being. However, in the long run, there may be cause for concern.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner, Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, told journalists, "In recent times it is being said that a call had been made in Bangladesh on behalf of the Taliban to join the war in Afghanistan. And some persons in Bangladesh were even motivated to start out to fight alongside the Taliban. We think that some were caught in India and some are trying to reach Afghanistan on foot."

However, officials of the police's Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) or the Anti-Terrorism Unit, could not confirm any report of young men leaving the country in groups to go to Afghanistan.