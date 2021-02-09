Returnee women migrant workers at the heart of Covid response

Under this initiative, today Naoki Ito, ambassador of Japan, inaugurated the “Training on Women’s Economic Leadership” course for the returnee women workers at Bangladesh-Korea Technical Training Centre (BKTTC). “What impressed me the most is the level of coordination and cooperation between UN Women, BNSK, GoB and the Japan government. Japan came out with the concept of ‘Human Security’ that focused on empowerment and protection. This initiative is a good example of this concept where we are working to give them protection through creating income sources and empowering them through building their capacities,” he said in his speech.

He visited the visited “Women Café” in BKTTC and interacted with women migrant workers to understand their current condition. Later the ambassador and guests visited the mask production activity by the women migrant workers at BNSK office premises.

Present at the event, Shoko Ishikawa, country representative, UN Women Bangladesh said, “We want to ensure that the women who returned because of COVID-19 are able to continue with some income generating activities so they can sustain themselves. We would also ask BMET to continue to train these women so they can continue working and have a stable livelihood.”

Nafriza Shayma, additional director general, Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET), Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment (MOEW&OE) was also present at the event.