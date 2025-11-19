Sheikh Hasina must file an appeal within 30 days

Ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, who have been convicted in a case concerning crimes against humanity, must file their appeals within 30 days. After this period, they will no longer have the opportunity to appeal.

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) prosecutor Gazi Monowar Hossain Tamim stated this to journalists on Tuesday.

In response to questions during a briefing on the tribunal premises, he said that if they (convicted Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan) do not appeal within 30 days, the verdict will be executed if they are arrested.