ACC investigating 3,000 cases, probing 5,000 complaints
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has accumulated nearly 8,000 case and investigation files involving corruption, illegal acquisition of wealth and money laundering abroad. Investigations are underway in around 3,000 cases, while another 5,000 complaints are under inquiry. In addition, around 4,000 cases are pending trial in courts.
Officials concerned say the commission's absence for nearly six months had brought its activities to a standstill, resulting in a backlog of files. The backlog has not reduced significantly even after the new commission took charge. According to them, the current commission is scrutinising every matter before making decisions, which is causing delays.
On 17 August, retired Supreme Court Justice AKM Asaduzzaman took office as ACC chairman, while Jahangir Alam Khan and Md Sazzad Hossain Bhuiyan assumed office as commissioners. Earlier, on 3 March, the then ACC chairman and three commissioners had resigned.
Sources concerned say the ACC is a commission-dependent institution. Its important activities virtually come to a halt in the absence of a commission. This is because commission approval is required at every stage—from investigating allegations of corruption, illegal acquisition of wealth and money laundering abroad to filing cases after inquiries and submitting charge sheets after investigations.
There are also limitations at the field level in managing ACC files and monitoring case progress. The commission has offices in 36 districts, while the remaining 28 districts have no ACC offices. As a result, files from those districts are not regularly monitored.
An inquiry has found that more than 1,000 files are currently pending on the desks of the chairman and two commissioners. Around 300 files awaiting decisions from the previous commission are with the chairman. The commissioner responsible for inquiries has around 500 files, while the commissioner in charge of investigations has approximately 250.
According to ACC statistics, between 1,000 and 1,200 of the cases pending in courts are ready for trial. These cases are awaiting hearings at district and sessions judge courts in different districts.
Asked about the backlog, ACC Secretary Md Saidur Rahman told Prothom Alo that deadlines had been set for officials to ensure the backlog was cleared quickly.
Cases filed and inquiries launched in two months
According to ACC data, the commission filed 54 cases in September after the new commission took office. A total of 293 people were accused in these cases.
The commission submitted 22 charge sheets in court in corruption and money laundering cases, accusing 87 people. It also submitted final reports in cases against 21 people, clearing them of corruption charges.
In addition, the commission launched inquiries into 206 new complaints in September and asked 24 individuals to submit statements of their assets.
In October, the ACC filed 85 cases against 169 people. It submitted 25 charge sheets in court, accusing 84 people. The commission also submitted final reports in five cases, clearing 13 people of corruption allegations.
During the month, the ACC launched inquiries into 67 new complaints and asked 57 people to submit statements of their assets.
According to ACC records, assets worth Tk 688.08 million were seized through five court orders in September. Another Tk 8.08 billion was frozen during the same period.
In October, assets worth Tk 28.49 million were seized and Tk 1.67 billion was frozen.
Analysing the statistics, ACC officials said that over the past two months, the commission had submitted a charge sheet against former law minister and former Brahmanbaria-4 MP Anisul Huq over allegations of illegally acquiring assets worth Tk 1.72 billion and conducting unusual and suspicious transactions amounting to Tk 7.37 billion.
The commission has also filed cases against several former MPs.
'Action must be taken against the big fish'
Following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August 2024 amid the student-led mass uprising, the ACC, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police and the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate launched a joint investigation into alleged illegal wealth accumulation, tax evasion and money laundering by 10 major business conglomerates in the country.
The ACC is leading investigations into six of these groups, while the CID is leading investigations into the remaining four.
Officials concerned said the business conglomerates were known to have close ties with the activities-banned Awami League. The ACC commission formed during the interim government had made some progress initially, but little had been done since then.
Asked about the matter, ACC Secretary Md Saidur Rahman said they had spoken to the officials conducting important inquiries and investigating major cases. Deadlines had also been set for them.
Calling for prioritisation in the commission's work, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman told Prothom Alo that the ACC must go after the big fish instead of targeting small fry.
He said the officials lacked the necessary skills and capacity. Many ACC officials had also faced allegations of corruption. Initiatives must therefore be taken to strengthen the commission's capacity. Officials facing allegations should also be investigated and appropriate action taken against them, he added.
Criticising the indiscriminate filing of cases after the July mass uprising, Iftekharuzzaman said the ACC had been used as a tool by successive ruling parties to suppress their opponents since its inception.
"This is deeply unfortunate. The ACC must break away from this practice," he said.