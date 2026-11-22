The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has accumulated nearly 8,000 case and investigation files involving corruption, illegal acquisition of wealth and money laundering abroad. Investigations are underway in around 3,000 cases, while another 5,000 complaints are under inquiry. In addition, around 4,000 cases are pending trial in courts.

Officials concerned say the commission's absence for nearly six months had brought its activities to a standstill, resulting in a backlog of files. The backlog has not reduced significantly even after the new commission took charge. According to them, the current commission is scrutinising every matter before making decisions, which is causing delays.

On 17 August, retired Supreme Court Justice AKM Asaduzzaman took office as ACC chairman, while Jahangir Alam Khan and Md Sazzad Hossain Bhuiyan assumed office as commissioners. Earlier, on 3 March, the then ACC chairman and three commissioners had resigned.

Sources concerned say the ACC is a commission-dependent institution. Its important activities virtually come to a halt in the absence of a commission. This is because commission approval is required at every stage—from investigating allegations of corruption, illegal acquisition of wealth and money laundering abroad to filing cases after inquiries and submitting charge sheets after investigations.