Gazprom wants to hike costs for gas production
Russian energy giant Gazprom has proposed to extract gas from five wells in Bhola for Tk 2.64 billion per well.
The cost for gas extraction will increase by Tk 840 million per well. Earlier, the energy company extracted gas Tk 1.80 billion per well.
The total cost to extract gas from five Bhola wells will increase by Tk 4.20 billion.
The technical committee constituted by Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) carried out verification of the proposal as well as primary negotiations. Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (BAPEX) representatives were involved the process. The proposal was sent to the Proposal Processing Committee (PPC) led by the energy secretary in mid-March for final approval. This committee will finalise the proposal.
About the increase of costs, the committee members said pipes of MS metal are used in all wells of the country. This is not sustainable for long. So high quality chromium metal will be used this time. This will be longer lasting for extracting gas. As a result, the price is increasing. The cost will decrease by Tk 220 million if MS pipes are used.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, energy and mineral division secretary Nurul Alam said the proposal has not been finalised yet. The technical committee has been given responsibility to negotiate further over the price proposal.
Gazprom will certainly decrease the cost.