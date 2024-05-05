Gazprom wants to hike costs for gas production

Russian energy giant Gazprom has proposed to extract gas from five wells in Bhola for Tk 2.64 billion per well.

The cost for gas extraction will increase by Tk 840 million per well. Earlier, the energy company extracted gas Tk 1.80 billion per well.

The total cost to extract gas from five Bhola wells will increase by Tk 4.20 billion.

The technical committee constituted by Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) carried out verification of the proposal as well as primary negotiations. Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (BAPEX) representatives were involved the process. The proposal was sent to the Proposal Processing Committee (PPC) led by the energy secretary in mid-March for final approval. This committee will finalise the proposal.