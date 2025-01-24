Committee to be formed for tobacco control

Prioritising public health, Saidur Rahman, secretary of the Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has assigned the National Tobacco Control Cell to address the weaknesses in the country’s tobacco control laws.

The decision was announced during a discussion meeting at the ministry’s conference room on Wednesday, with a delegation from the Development Organization of the Rural Poor-DORP Tobacco Control Project.

During the meeting, the health secretary emphasised the challenges faced in implementing previous measures, including the recent ban on e-cigarette imports. He underscored the importance of public health and stated that the National Tobacco Control Cell would be tasked with identifying the shortcomings in the existing tobacco control laws.

He announced the formation of a 3-4 member committee, which would submit a written report on these issues at the next meeting scheduled for 6 February.

The discussion also focused on the swift passage of amendments to the tobacco control law. Six key proposals, aligned with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), were highlighted.

These include eliminating designated smoking areas in public places and transport to protect non-smokers, prohibiting the display of tobacco products at sales outlets, banning corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities by tobacco companies, restricting the production and marketing of e-cigarettes and similar products, ending the retail sale of tobacco products, and increasing the size of graphic health warnings on packaging from 50 to 90 per cent.

Mostafizur Rahman, former chairman of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation, stressed the urgency of passing the amendments. However, he expressed concerns that the committee’s agenda prioritises tax-related issues over public health protections. He also highlighted the need to remove tobacco from the list of economic crops in agricultural statistics, noting that its inclusion undermines efforts to control tobacco. He argued that this step would strengthen the government’s achievements in tobacco control.

The meeting was attended by several dignitaries, including Sheikh Momena Moni, additional secretary (World Health Sub-Division) of the Health Services Division; AHM Noman, founder and CEO of DORP; retired secretary and DORP advisor Freedom Fighter Azhar Ali Talukder; and Abdus Salam Mia.

DORP acknowledged the government’s recent decision to ban the import of e-cigarettes and related products, as reflected in a gazette published by the Ministry of Commerce on 1 January, 2025. This move was celebrated as a significant step forward in tobacco control.

It is worth noting that the final draft of the amendments to the tobacco control law, submitted to the cabinet in September 2023, was returned without approval for undeclared reasons.

Recently, the Ministry of Health re-submitted the revised draft as an ordinance for approval. On 9 December 2024, an advisory committee was formed to review the amendments, and the Health Services Division is expected to present the revised draft at an upcoming advisory council meeting.