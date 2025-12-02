Bangladeshis overwhelmingly approve of professor Yunus, interim govt: IRI survey
A nationwide survey conducted by the International Republican Institute's (IRI) Center for Insights in Survey Research has found that Bangladeshis overwhelmingly approve of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and the interim government's performance.
According to the survey, 69 per cent of respondents said Professor Yunus is doing a good job, while 70 per cent expressed satisfaction with the interim government's work.
"It is clear Bangladeshis see progress under Dr Yunus's leadership," said Johanna Kao, IRI's senior director for Asia-Pacific. "Their vote of confidence in him and the Interim Government reflects a widespread desire for stability, accountability, and reform," she said.
The survey also shows high enthusiasm for the upcoming elections, with 66 per cent of respondents reporting they are very likely to vote, and 23 per cent somewhat likely. Additionally, 80 per cent are optimistic that the elections will be free and fair.
"The excitement of Bangladeshis highlights the importance of sustaining reform efforts and ensuring the elections are credible and peaceful," Kao added.
IRI regularly conducts nationwide public opinion research in Bangladesh to ascertain insights into how citizens view policy, political, and governance issues. As elections approach, IRI is working to support responsive, issue-based political engagement.