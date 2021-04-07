Ridesharing bikers block Dhaka roads demanding resumption of their services

App-based ridesharing bikers and shop owners brought traffic movement to a grinding halt in parts of Dhaka Wednesday, protesting the government's restriction order on their services amid a record surge in Covid-19 cases.

The pedestrians said bikers of ridesharing services gathered at Moghbazar intersection at noon and staged a protest demanding an end to the ban on their services during the weeklong restriction on movement of people and transport.

Traffic came to a standstill at that time as the angry bikers began to protest. Later, they tried to take position in front of Dhaka Metropolitan Police headquarters but failed as police gave chase to disperse them.

Earlier, the bikers gathered at the Mohakhali area at around 11:00am and demonstrated on the streets, causing traffic congestion from Mohakhali to Bangladesh Navy Headquarters in Banani.

When contacted, an on-duty traffic inspector of the Mohakhali area told UNB that cases were filed against ridesharing bikers as the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) imposed restrictions on bike ridesharing services until 14 April to prevent the spread of Covid-19.