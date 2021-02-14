River erosion, sand extraction go hand in hand

According to MWDB, a total of Tk 35 million has been spent on projects in Mohammadpur and Sreepur over the last two years to prevent erosion.

Executive engineer of MWDB Sarwar Jahan told Prothom Alo that the river benefits from planned sand extraction. However, unplanned extraction of sand can lead to river erosion.

According to district administration sources, there are three sand zones in Magura district for lease. These are Rajdharpur and Ghasial Balu Mahal in Sreepur upazila and Jhama Balu Mahal in Mohammadpur.

Rajdharpur Balu Mahal is located in the vicinity of Gorai bridge which raises concern as to whether the sand extraction causes damage to the bridge.

However, Ashraful Alam, deputy commissioner of Magura and chairman of the district sand management committee, told Prothom Alo that “erosion occurs when the flow of the river is obstructed. Experts believe that the erosion is increasing as large chars are formed due to siltation. Sand is not lifted by excavating the bottom of the river. The silt that is coming with the current is being lifted as sand. It actually reduces the erosion. We have seen that the erosion taking place in Mohammadpur and Sreepur is not due to the sand extraction, it is due to some other reasons.”

Member of the National Human Rights Commission and the former home secretary Kamal Uddin told Prothom Alo that unplanned sand extraction is causing river erosion all over the country. Homes, crop lands and resources of a large number of people are being disappeared in rivers. This is a clear violation of human rights. The local administration should look into the matter impartially and take steps to stop such activities, he said.

This report appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by NH Sajjad